Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Comerica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Comerica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after acquiring an additional 243,799 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.24. 58,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,476. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

CMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.97.

In other news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

