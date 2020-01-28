Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 242.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,102,140,000 after buying an additional 281,116 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $88,581,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,502,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,474,000 after buying an additional 20,446 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.50.

In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $873,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,554.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total value of $1,715,274.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,149. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

TDY traded up $7.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.12. 12,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,957. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $216.52 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.17.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

