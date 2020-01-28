Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $711,063.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.32. The stock had a trading volume of 547,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,202. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.93. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $82.96 and a 1-year high of $143.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

