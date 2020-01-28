Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $364,012.00 and $10,805.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.58 or 0.03146087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00196282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

