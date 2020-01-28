ZCore Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a market cap of $196,970.00 and approximately $1,979.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $7.50 and $24.68.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,195,196 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $51.55, $24.68, $33.94, $13.77, $32.15, $18.94, $5.60, $7.50, $50.98, $20.33 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

