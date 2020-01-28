Zcash Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $493.79 million and approximately $400.95 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $56.54 or 0.00617051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, LocalTrade, Bitlish and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00125801 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00118533 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003184 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 8,733,644 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . The official website for Zcash is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gemini, Bitinka, YoBit, Bitfinex, Upbit, HitBTC, GOPAX, Braziliex, OTCBTC, BitBay, CEX.IO, BiteBTC, Altcoin Trader, Allcoin, Kraken, CoinEx, LocalTrade, Bitlish, OKEx, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Cryptomate, Trade Satoshi, BTC Trade UA, Coinroom, Cryptopia, Graviex, Instant Bitex, BTC-Alpha, Tux Exchange, Coinut, BCEX, Bithumb, WEX, Huobi, Bit-Z, Cryptohub, Liquid, Ovis, LBank, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Mercatox, Gate.io, Coinrail, Binance, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, BigONE, Exmo, Sistemkoin, C2CX and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.