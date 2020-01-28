Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Short Interest Up 34.3% in January

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,010,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 15,640,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Shares of ZAYO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,949. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Zayo Group has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zayo Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $135,243.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $332,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,442 shares of company stock worth $1,124,248 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZAYO. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zayo Group by 1,095.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 153,647 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zayo Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zayo Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,196,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

