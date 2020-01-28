Zano Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Zano has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,998.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002960 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.07 or 0.03155607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00195309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 11,991,610 coins and its circulating supply is 9,962,110 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

