Zacks: Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $21.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Panhandle Oil and Gas an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Panhandle Oil and Gas alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

NYSE PHX traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $16.97.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $1.27. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The business had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. Research analysts expect that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,157,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.