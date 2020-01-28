Zacks Investment Research Upgrades THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) to “Hold”

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 1.13.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

