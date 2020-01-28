Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) to Buy

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

ASIX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $505.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $34.92.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.03 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharon Spurlin bought 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,179.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $70,590.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,857.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,270 shares of company stock valued at $225,170 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AdvanSix by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AdvanSix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in AdvanSix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

