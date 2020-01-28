Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Get Banc of California alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Banc of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley lowered Banc of California from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.83. 37,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. Banc of California has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,596.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,807.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Banc of California by 485.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the second quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Banc of California by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,420,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.