Zacks: Brokerages Expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.42. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.58. 14,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,388. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.57.

In related news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 57.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

