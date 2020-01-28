Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.58. Qualys posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.37 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $38,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at $15,904,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $83,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,705.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,307 shares of company stock valued at $24,327,971. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 17.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 27.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,375 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 981,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 6.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $85.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.34. Qualys has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $97.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average of $83.21.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

