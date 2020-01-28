Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to post $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

CTAS stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.96. The company had a trading volume of 304,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas has a 1-year low of $181.17 and a 1-year high of $287.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.34.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

