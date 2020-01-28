Zacks: Analysts Expect West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

WST stock opened at $155.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $98.60 and a one year high of $159.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.