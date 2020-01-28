Zacks: Analysts Expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Brokerages predict that Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novanta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.54. Novanta reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novanta.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOVT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $34,912,000.00. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,200,387.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,572.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 425,893 shares of company stock valued at $37,327,381. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 2,775.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,821,000 after acquiring an additional 683,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,352,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after acquiring an additional 149,916 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 270,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,480,000 after acquiring an additional 149,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Novanta by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 572,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,423 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NOVT traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $95.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,785. Novanta has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $98.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.52 and a beta of 1.47.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.