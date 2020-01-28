Zacks: Analysts Expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.08). HEXO reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Beacon Securities lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of HEXO to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HEXO by 895.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,593,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HEXO by 6,132.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,471,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HEXO by 55.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 949,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 336,897 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in HEXO during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEXO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,251,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,331,882. HEXO has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

