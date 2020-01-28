Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Analysts expect Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) to report sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 26.03% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mattel in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 85.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in Mattel by 104.3% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63,534 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Mattel by 550.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mattel by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MAT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. 2,356,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.70. Mattel has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.