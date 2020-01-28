Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) to Post $0.53 EPS

Analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.59. Arthur J Gallagher & Co also reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $4,719,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,249,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,128,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.51. 17,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average of $91.53. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $97.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

