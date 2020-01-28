Yourgene Health (LON:YGEN) Trading 1.8% Higher

Yourgene Health PLC (LON:YGEN) shares traded up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.13 ($0.19), 524,987 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.88 ($0.18).

The stock has a market cap of $84.61 million and a PE ratio of 12.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.41.

In related news, insider John Brown acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,785.32).

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.

