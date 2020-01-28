YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 957.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.92. The company had a trading volume of 508,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,193. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.38. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.73.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

