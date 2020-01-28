YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 720 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 1,817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Masco by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 73,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $3,336,374.34. Also, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $90,452.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at $351,410.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,382,496. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Masco to $54.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.24.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 835,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,651. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $49.90.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

