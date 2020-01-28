YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 609 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 115.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $267.28. 20,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.30. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.84 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,993,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $130,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,257 shares of company stock worth $6,300,629. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.25.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

