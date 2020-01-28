YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,668 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.30.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $23,597,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 663,760 shares of company stock valued at $127,627,499 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,989,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330,204. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.43 and a twelve month high of $222.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.20. The firm has a market cap of $620.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.