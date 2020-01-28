XYO (XYO) Hits Market Cap of $1.87 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $5,373.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, BitMart, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, KuCoin and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

