XYO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,983.00 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. In the last week, XYO has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $4,983.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $489.43 or 0.05479681 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026639 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00128322 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00018553 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002754 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033081 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, BitMart, YoBit, LATOKEN, KuCoin, DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.