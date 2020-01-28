XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.50.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO stock opened at $89.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.48.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 252,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $21,261,303.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 552,900 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,803. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,391,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,920,000. black and white Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,598,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,060,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 70,927 shares during the last quarter.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.