Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.19

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.19 and last traded at C$3.14, with a volume of 534208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on XBC shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.20 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.90.
The company has a market capitalization of $239.82 million and a PE ratio of 120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.90.
In related news, Director Kurt Sorschak sold 92,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total transaction of C$222,443.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,518,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,070,539.36. Also, insider Simon David Arnsby sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total transaction of C$63,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,017,000 shares in the company, valued at C$15,893,505.
About Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC)
Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.
