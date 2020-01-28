Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.19

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.19 and last traded at C$3.14, with a volume of 534208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XBC shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.20 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.90.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $239.82 million and a PE ratio of 120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.90.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt Sorschak sold 92,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total transaction of C$222,443.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,518,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,070,539.36. Also, insider Simon David Arnsby sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total transaction of C$63,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,017,000 shares in the company, valued at C$15,893,505.

About Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.