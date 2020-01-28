Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Holdings Increased by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.09.

XEL traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $67.13. 114,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,190. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $67.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

