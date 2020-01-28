WT Wealth Management Has $416,000 Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

WT Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

Shares of HD traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.14. 257,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,717. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.52. The company has a market capitalization of $253.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $177.41 and a 12 month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

