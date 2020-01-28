Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.64.

WMGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $210,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Wallace sold 17,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $509,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,913 shares of company stock worth $14,417,744 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,390,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,666,000 after acquiring an additional 81,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,024,000 after purchasing an additional 501,510 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,885,000 after purchasing an additional 110,212 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,553,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,134,000 after purchasing an additional 141,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,404,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period.

WMGI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,818. Wright Medical Group has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

