Worleyparsons (ASX:WOR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.46

Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.46 and traded as high as $15.97. Worleyparsons shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 2,549,440 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$15.65 and a 200-day moving average of A$14.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other news, insider Andrew Wood 226,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th.

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

