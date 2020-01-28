World Asset Management Inc Sells 368 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 8,685.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Valero Energy by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

VLO traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $86.12. 123,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,795. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.