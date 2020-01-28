World Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,424 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 655,316 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,394,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 959,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 594,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,376,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,004,000 after purchasing an additional 561,195 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $388,043.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,342.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,945 shares of company stock worth $2,627,027 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,499,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,261. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

