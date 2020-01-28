World Asset Management Inc Has $9.34 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $8.34 on Tuesday, reaching $351.22. 4,909,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,253,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.15. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.28.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

