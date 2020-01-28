World Asset Management Inc Has $8 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in 3M by 27.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,863,000 after acquiring an additional 282,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,850,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

In other 3M news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M stock traded down $9.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.82. The company had a trading volume of 620,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.89. The company has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

