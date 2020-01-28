World Asset Management Inc Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after buying an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after buying an additional 1,445,676 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,894.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,445,000 after buying an additional 926,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,288,000 after buying an additional 901,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $120.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,037. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average is $108.65. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $122.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $3,428,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 326,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,267,050.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

