World Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,326 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 169,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 632.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 37,423 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.75. 2,238,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

