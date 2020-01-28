Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,350 at Liberum Capital

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,225 ($16.11) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WKP. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Workspace Group to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,132 ($14.89).

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 1,224 ($16.10) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,180.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,007.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.67 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

