WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:WCHN) Shares Up 0.7%

WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:WCHN) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.91 and last traded at $27.90, 963 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:WCHN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.26% of WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

