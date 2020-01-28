Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $207.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $156.90 and a twelve month high of $209.29.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.78.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

