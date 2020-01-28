Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.31

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.31 and traded as high as $13.72. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 158,484 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.31 million, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

