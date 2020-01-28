White Pine Investment CO Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

White Pine Investment CO acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.84. 6,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,863. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

