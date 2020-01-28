White Pine Investment CO Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

White Pine Investment CO decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for 3.3% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. White Pine Investment CO owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 466,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after buying an additional 142,623 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 113,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,619,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,953,180. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.