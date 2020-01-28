White Pine Investment CO Cuts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

White Pine Investment CO reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $78.21. 23,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,415. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.14. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.