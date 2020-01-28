White Pine Investment CO Buys 3,847 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 2.5% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.73. 6,534,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $65.91 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

