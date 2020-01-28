Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-$17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.34. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 16.00-17.00 EPS.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.38.
Shares of WHR stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.34 and a 200-day moving average of $147.55. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74.
In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.
