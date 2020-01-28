Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-$17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.34. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 16.00-17.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.38.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of WHR stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.34 and a 200-day moving average of $147.55. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.76. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.