Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,699,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,429,000 after buying an additional 77,773 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 155.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,755,000 after buying an additional 1,982,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 266,480 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 160,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.24.

In other news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $118,804.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,729.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $64.41. 8,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,175. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

