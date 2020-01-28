Westhaven Ventures (CVE:WHN) Trading Up 1.3%

Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.77, approximately 61,905 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 81,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 million and a PE ratio of -22.65.

Get Westhaven Ventures alerts:

In related news, Director David Grenville Thomas acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$42,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,527,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,906,662.62.

Westhaven Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Shovelnose gold property covering an area of 18,768 hectares located to the city of Merritt, British Columbia; the Prospect Valley gold property covering an area of 10,871 hectares located to the west of Merritt, British Columbia; and the Skoonka Creek property covering an area of 2,783 hectares situated in Lytton, British Columbia.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.